Man found dead in KZN hospital ceiling was not mentally ill

A man whose decomposing body was found in the ceiling at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal was not a mentally ill patient, the provincial Department of Health said.

It was previously reported that the man was a mentally ill patient.

Newly appointed Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said Sandile Sibiya, a builder from Amaoti, Inanda, north of Durban, had broken his right leg and went missing before he could be transferred to Addington Hospital in South Beach for further care.

"Following an unsuccessful search through various parts of the hospital by security, a case of a missing person was registered with the SAPS," she said.

Simelane-Zulu said, as Sibiya's body decomposed, an unbearable stench intensified at the hospital leading staff to a storeroom where "fluid dripping from the ceiling provided the tell-tale signs that something was amiss".

The search eventually led to the discovery of the decomposed body on Friday, May 24.

She said that while police were investigating the find, the department would also internally probe what happened and would provide a preliminary on Friday.

"We will not hesitate to take the strongest possible action, should anyone be found guilty of any form of wrongdoing."

Simelane-Zulu went on to encourage the public to use clinics within their communities as their first port of call for treatment.

She said people tend to flock to hospitals because they believe they will get better service compared to what they will get at a clinic.

"This is not always true, and then causes congestion. We encourage our fellow our compatriots to follow the referral system by starting at their clinics because that is where ailments such as common colds and other easily treatable diseases can easily be dealt with."

