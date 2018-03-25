Man gets 18 years in jail for raping mentally challenged woman

The Pinetown Regional court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday handed down an 18-year prison sentence to a 26-year-old man found guilty of raping his mentally challenged neighbour in 2016.

Snothando Mhlongo threatened to kill his neighbour if she told anyone that he had raped her at his house in Berkshire Downs, New Germany.

Despite this, the survivor opened a case of rape at the Pinetown police station. During an investigation by the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit it was revealed that Mhlongo had raped the woman on several other occasions.

In another conviction, the Ntuzuma Regional court sentenced a man to a total of 33 years in prison on Friday for raping and killing his former fiancée in 2013.

On June 4, 2013, Gumede assaulted Sthembile Cele, raped her and pointed a gun at her. Cele reported the incident to the police where a case was opened.

Eleven days later, her body was found at Bhambayi area, Inanda. She had been shot dead. Gumede was arrested at Isipingo area where he had gone into hiding. An unlicensed firearm was found in his possession which was used to kill Cele.

The Ntuzuma Regional court sentenced him to 18 years for murder, 10 years for rape and five years for possession of firearm.

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentences handed down to both men.

"The well collected evidence which was brought in front of the court enable the magistrate in finding the accused guilty," he said

