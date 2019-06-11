 

Man given double life sentence for repeatedly raping two daughters

2019-06-11 22:22

Alex Mitchley

A 50-year-old man has been given a double life sentence for raping his two minor daughters. (iStock)

A 50-year-old man has been given a double life sentence for raping his two minor daughters. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 50-year-old man was given two life sentences on Tuesday by the High Court in Thohoyandou after being found guilty of repeatedly raping his two minor daughters for three years.

According to the police, the man had raped the two girls repeatedly from January 2014 until February 2016.

"The man would sneak into the room the girls were sharing around midnight and violate them," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

"The ordeal resulted in the youngest falling pregnant and that's when the matter was eventually reported to the police. A case of rape was opened, and the man was subsequently arrested."

The man used to live with his two daughters in a village outside Thohoyandou.

Limpopo Police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba welcomed the long prison sentence.

In a separate, unrelated case on Monday, the Polokwane High Court sentenced 39-year-old Joseph Mafifi to an effective 12 years imprisonment for killing his girlfriend.

Ngoepe said that on March 18, 2018, during the early hours of the morning, police received a report of a woman being stabbed at one of the local farms in Swartwater, Limpopo.

"When the police arrived at the scene, they found the lifeless body of a 44-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times," said Ngoepe.

"The deceased was identified as Simangele Sibanda from Zimbabwe."

Mafifi fled the scene and was later tracked down and arrested at his home village in Moletemane, Botswana. He was then extradited to South Africa to stand trial.

During the trial, Mafifi revealed that he had killed his girlfriend for terminating her pregnancy without his consent.

"Violent men of this nature should not be allowed in our society and the police will ensure that people involved in crimes against women and children would be sent to prison indefinitely," Ledwaba said.

Read more on:    limpopo  |  murder  |  crime  |  rape  |  child abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joburg minibus taxi truce paves way for Soweto routes to be reopened

2019-06-11 21:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 