Man gunned down in his car in Pietermaritzburg

The scene of the shooting on Church street in Pietermaritzburg. (Netcare 911)

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in his car in Church Street in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning, Netcare 911 said.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, members of the public heard shooting in the area.

"Reports from the scene indicate that members of the public heard gunshots ring out and then the sounds of a car crashing," said Herbst.

Netcare 911 say they responded to the incident at 02:38.

"Paramedics had arrived on scene to find a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a collision."

Herbst said the man was assessed on the scene and was found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

"Circumstances leading to the shooting will be investigated by police, who were on the scene," added Herbst.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the "suspect fled the scene in a white VW Polo".

"The victim was declared dead at the scene and a murder case was opened. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," added Gwala.