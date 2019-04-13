 

Man gunned down in his car in Pietermaritzburg

2019-04-13 20:27

Kamva Somdyala

The scene of the shooting on Church street in Pietermaritzburg. (Netcare 911)

The scene of the shooting on Church street in Pietermaritzburg. (Netcare 911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in his car in Church Street in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning, Netcare 911 said.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, members of the public heard shooting in the area.

"Reports from the scene indicate that members of the public heard gunshots ring out and then the sounds of a car crashing," said Herbst.

Netcare 911 say they responded to the incident at 02:38. 

"Paramedics had arrived on scene to find a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a collision."

Herbst said the man was assessed on the scene and was found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

"Circumstances leading to the shooting will be investigated by police, who were on the scene," added Herbst.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the "suspect fled the scene in a white VW Polo".

"The victim was declared dead at the scene and a murder case was opened. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," added Gwala.

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Demagogues' driving hatred, says Buthelezi in campaign trail in Limpopo

2019-04-13 18:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Six lucky jackpot winners in Friday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-04-12 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 