A 50-year-old man who was waiting to transport school children on Friday afternoon was shot and killed in a parking lot outside a KwaZulu-Natal school, police said.



Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two armed men approached the man outside Isnembe Secondary School in Upper Tongaat.

"They fired shots towards him and he sustained a gunshot wound to the neck."

Mbele said the assailants also took the victim's firearm before fleeing the scene on foot.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said he was later declared dead.