Man hacks wife to death before setting himself alight - Limpopo police investigate

Limpopo police are investigating a case in which they believe that a 62-year-old man hacked his 57-year-old wife to death before setting himself alight.

The incident occurred at their home in Driekop outside Burgersfort, on Wednesday.

People in the vicinity, who were alarmed by the hysterical screams of children, alerted police to the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police, firefighters and emergency services officials responded swiftly.

"Upon arrival, the house was already engulfed in flames and the couple's motor vehicle, a Nissan bakkie, was totally burnt out. Police commenced with initial investigations at the scene and made the gruesome discovery of the bodies.

"Magdeline Mpana Mahlokwane's body was found inside a shack while Phillip Mafalo's charred remains were found inside the gutted five-roomed house.

"During further investigations, police found the blood-stained murder weapon next to the woman's body and a bottle containing the remnants of a flammable substance," Mojapelo said.

Police are investigating the possibility that Mafalo killed Mahlokwane, torched their motor vehicle, before dousing himself in a flammable substance in the house and setting himself alight.

Cases of murder, arson and malicious damage to property are being investigated and an inquest docket has been opened.