 

Man hacks wife to death before setting himself alight - Limpopo police investigate

2020-01-09 09:56

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Photo: ANDRE DAMONS)

(Photo: ANDRE DAMONS) (file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Limpopo police are investigating a case in which they believe that a 62-year-old man hacked his 57-year-old wife to death before setting himself alight.

The incident occurred at their home in Driekop outside Burgersfort, on Wednesday.

People in the vicinity, who were alarmed by the hysterical screams of children, alerted police to the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police, firefighters and emergency services officials responded swiftly.

"Upon arrival, the house was already engulfed in flames and the couple's motor vehicle, a Nissan bakkie, was totally burnt out. Police commenced with initial investigations at the scene and made the gruesome discovery of the bodies.

"Magdeline Mpana Mahlokwane's body was found inside a shack while Phillip Mafalo's charred remains were found inside the gutted five-roomed house.

"During further investigations, police found the blood-stained murder weapon next to the woman's body and a bottle containing the remnants of a flammable substance," Mojapelo said.

Police are investigating the possibility that Mafalo killed Mahlokwane, torched their motor vehicle, before dousing himself in a flammable substance in the house and setting himself alight.

Cases of murder, arson and malicious damage to property are being investigated and an inquest docket has been opened.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Load shedding continues this week and 10 things you should know about Medupi, SA's troubled mega power station

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Joburg’s matric class of 2019 excited for the future
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:06 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Paarden Eiland 08:25 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2020-01-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 