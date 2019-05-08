 

Man hands himself in to police after Stellenbosch security guard is run over

2019-05-08 12:44

A man has handed himself over to police in connection with the running over of a Stellenbosch security guard.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the 38-year-old man had handed himself over to Stellenbosch police on Wednesday morning.

He will appear in court on Friday. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside a shopping complex.

The car guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

Police said on Tuesday that the guard had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"According to reports, the complainant, who is a security officer, was on duty in the parking area and directed traffic. He directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," said Captain FC Van Wyk on Tuesday.

The guard's condition was not immediately clear on Wednesday.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#SAElections2019 | Looking for your political home? Take the News24 party quiz

2019-05-03 18:37

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two jackpot winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-07 22:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 