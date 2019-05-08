Man hands himself in to police after Stellenbosch security guard is run over

A man has handed himself over to police in connection with the running over of a Stellenbosch security guard.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the 38-year-old man had handed himself over to Stellenbosch police on Wednesday morning.

He will appear in court on Friday. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside a shopping complex.

The car guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

Police said on Tuesday that the guard had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"According to reports, the complainant, who is a security officer, was on duty in the parking area and directed traffic. He directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," said Captain FC Van Wyk on Tuesday.

The guard's condition was not immediately clear on Wednesday.