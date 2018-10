A 21-year-old man handed himself to police for the killing of Gift of the Givers' volunteer Ameerodeen Noordien in Hanover Park last week, spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said on Thursday.

Traut said the man handed himself in at Philippi police station earlier on Thursday after feeling the pressure of police on his trail.

Noordien was killed in Surwood Road, Hanover Park last Friday, hours after he had returned from helping deliver cattle feed to distressed farmers in the Eastern Cape, plunging his family and colleagues at the organisation into shock and grief.

Gift of the Givers' founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said he was relieved by the latest news.

"People think when it comes to gangsters and drug-related matters nobody does anything."

Sooliman also praised Police Minister Bheki Cele, who kept a promise to be at Noordien's funeral. Cele said he would send in a tactical task team, which he did.

"I am thankful to the minister, the generals and all the tactical task team [members] who put the pressure to bring the suspect to book. So much pressure that he himself had to hand himself over."

Sooliman said this should mark the start of closure for the other people who have died in similar circumstances over the years, with their cases reopened, and hopefully everybody will be brought to book.

"This should be only the beginning," said Sooliman.

The man who handed himself in is expected to appear in court in Wynberg on Monday.