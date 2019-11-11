Man hands himself over after allegedly shooting Klerksdorp car dealership owner

A 37-year-old man has handed himself over to the police after he allegedly shot and killed a man following an argument at Speedy Car Sales in Klerksdorp on Monday, North West police said.



"I can confirm that the police are investigating a murder and two attempted murders," Captain Aafje Botma told News24.

"The suspect allegedly entered Speedy Car Sales and [an] argument broke out between him and one of the salesmen or the manager. I can't say what his [the deceased's] position is."

Botma said the suspect then allegedly shot the victim, 30, and injured two other people who were taken to the nearest hospital.

"The argument is in connection with a business transaction but this will be investigated."

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee identified the victim as Mohammed Dango who was the owner of Speedy Car Sales.