 

Man hands himself over after allegedly shooting Klerksdorp car dealership owner

2019-11-11 22:22

Jeanette Chabalala

(Getty, Gallo Images)

A 37-year-old man has handed himself over to the police after he allegedly shot and killed a man following an argument at Speedy Car Sales in Klerksdorp on Monday, North West police said.

"I can confirm that the police are investigating a murder and two attempted murders," Captain Aafje Botma told News24. 

"The suspect allegedly entered Speedy Car Sales and [an] argument broke out between him and one of the salesmen or the manager. I can't say what his [the deceased's] position is."  

Botma said the suspect then allegedly shot the victim, 30, and injured two other people who were taken to the nearest hospital. 

"The argument is in connection with a business transaction but this will be investigated."  

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee identified the victim as Mohammed Dango who was the owner of Speedy Car Sales. 

