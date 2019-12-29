Man hands himself over to police after allegedly stabbing friend to death

A 29-year-old man from Machibini Village outside Queenstown, Eastern Cape handed himself over to the police after allegedly killing his 37-year-old friend.

It is alleged the two were at the deceased's house in Tyutyu Locality when the incident happened around 21:00, police have said. The suspect had allegedly invited his girlfriend over for drinks when an argument ensued.

"During the quarrel, it is alleged that the suspect took his knife and stabbed the 37-year-old man on his upper body. The victim was rushed to Frontier Hospital, Queenstown where he later passed away," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

Manatha said the suspect had initially fled and was sought by Ilinge Police before handing himself over on Sunday morning. He is expected to appear before the Ezibeleni Magistrate's Court on Monday and face a charge of murder.

The identity of the deceased was still being withheld until all his relatives were officially informed of the murder, he added.