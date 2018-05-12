 

Man hangs himself, wife and toddler stabbed to death

2018-05-12 12:44

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A 33-year-old man hung himself from a tree after apparently stabbing his girlfriend, 23, and two-year-old son to death at Ga Thoka village in Mankweng policing area outside Polokwane on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mohlaka Mashiane, said police had been alerted by a passerby, who had noticed the man hanging from a tree. He said police and emergency services were called and, on their arrival, the man was certified dead.

Mashiane said police had then traced the man's address to a rented house in the village, and had on their arrival found the girlfriend and the toddler lying on the floor in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds on both their bodies.

"The police condemn any act of violence perpetrated against women and children and we urge everybody experiencing family problems to consult relevant authorities for assistance," he said.

Mashiane said the motive for the incident was not known, but domestic related problems could be ruled out.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  gender violence  |  crime

