 

Man hospitalised after Alexandra community accuse him of arson

2018-12-06 23:07

Pelane Phakgadi

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have their hands full as they try to establish the cause of the blaze in Alexandra, Johannesburg, which engulfed scores of shacks on Thursday afternoon and probe the attempted murder of a man who the community accused of starting the fire.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: "We do not have evidence of an arson attack and we can't label it as such yet... but we are hoping that the man recovers in hospital so that we could obtain a statement."

READ: Several shacks razed as firefighters, residents fight Alex fire

On Thursday, eNCA reported that at least 500 structures were affected.

Masondo also appealed to the community to not take the law into their own hands and urged all those who may have information about how the fire started to come forward.

Hundreds of people have been displaced and others have lost everything they had, except for the clothes on their backs.

Some told eNCA that they were homeless and had "nowhere else to go".

At the same time, questions about adequate firefighting abilities have been raised, with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blaming overpopulation in his city and surrounding areas and "stretching limited resources to cover more people and communities".

"Government should help the City in dealing with undocumented foreign nationals and together, help us regulate proper structures in which people could live in," Mashaba told News24.

The mayor assured residents that his priority was buying efficient fire engines because the shortage of the special vehicles was what Mashaba had conceded to as a crisis.

He said however, he was glad that the fire had not claimed any lives.

ALSO READ: More than 1 300 homeless after Khayelitsha blaze

"Over 20 fire engines are in the process of being procured. A tender is out, but I cannot involve myself in its processes... but believe it should be concluded soon," Mashaba said.

Mashaba added that he sympathised with those who lost their belongings and pledged "reasonable assistance" once he understood the nature of the challenge and a proper report had been tabled.

He said that he would also be "writing a letter to the home affairs department and the Human Rights Commission to seek ways to deal with overpopulation decisively.

Some civic organisations were on site on Thursday to assist affected people.

Read more on:    johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dreaming of a festive season when no lives are lost on the road

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our people shouldn't have to travel for hours and hours to work' - Ramaphosa launches Atlantis economic hub
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:48 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Cape Town 18:03 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday 5 December Lottery draw 2018-12-05 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 