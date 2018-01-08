 

Man hospitalised after attempted hijacking by passengers in Pretoria

2018-01-08 12:33

Jan Bornman

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – A man, who had given a lift to two men, has been hospitalised after the men allegedly turned on him and attempted to hijack him near Fountain Circle.

According to Garsfontein police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller, the man had been shot in the stomach.

ALSO READ: Avoid becoming a hijack victim: 19 tips that could save your life

Miller explained that a scuffle ensued between the man and one of the suspects. At the time, a vehicle passing by hit the suspect.

"We don’t know the circumstances around this. The passerby alerted police at Fountain Circle who responded to the scene, but his details weren’t taken down. So, we don’t know if he has gone to a police station to report the matter or not," Miller said.

The suspect has also been hospitalised and is under police guard, while the second suspect escaped on foot, Miller said.

WATCH: Hijack in less than 60 seconds

Miller added that police have opened an attempted murder and attempted hijacking case.

The suspect is expected to appear in court once he recovers from his injuries.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime  |  hijackings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Listeriosis now a notifiable disease, as death toll rises to 61

2018-01-08 10:57

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
UJ system shutdown due to incompetence, says Sasco acting chair
 

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, now part of the world's rich list?

 
 

You won't want to miss...

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 