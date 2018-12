A man has been knocked down by a train in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, but managed to survive.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the emergency response unit reacted to reports of a collision on Carr Street in Fordsburg at 17:15 on Wednesday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained serious injuries after being struck by a train.

"The patient sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic.

"Once stabilised, the patient was transported to hospital for further treatment.

"All necessary authorities were on scene," Herbst said.

In October, a man was found in a critical condition after he was pulled under a train at the Salt River railway station in the Western Cape.

In September, a man was killed after being hit by a train at a railway crossing in Heathfield, Cape Town.