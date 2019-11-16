 

Man in court for allegedly killing his father, dumping body in street

2019-11-16 13:39

Nicole McCain

Magistrates Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrates Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Limpopo man has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his father.

The 30-year-old appeared in the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court on Friday after the body of his father, Shadrack Mampa, was found in the Maake area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called after a passerby found the body in a street, near the victim’s home in Mogopeng village.

“Further investigations established that the deceased had stab wounds and a murder case was immediately opened. Police then commenced with their investigations which included tracing of the suspect involved,” says provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

READ: Life sentence for man who had dad killed for reprimanding him about smoking nyaope

Police believe that the suspect, Marupeng Phalane, fetched his 69-year-old father from the home of his estranged wife in Kgopo village on Tuesday night. They were travelling in Phalane’s car to a butchery in Gravellote.

"The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage but will be revealed by the ongoing police investigations," says Mojapelo.

"It appears an argument broke out between father and son, and they stopped at a farm near Gravelotte, where Phalane is accused of stabbing his father. Mampa died instantly, and his body was dragged into the vehicle and transported to his home village, where it was dumped in the street," Mojapelo explains.

The suspect later handed himself over to the police in Gravelotte and was charged with murder. The case has been postponed to November 20 for a formal bail application and further police investigations.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Officers save mom and newborn, found lying on street

2019-11-16 12:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:35 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Dunoon 09:28 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Unlucky Friday: No Daily Lotto winners 2019-11-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 