Man in court for allegedly killing his father, dumping body in street

A Limpopo man has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his father.

The 30-year-old appeared in the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court on Friday after the body of his father, Shadrack Mampa, was found in the Maake area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called after a passerby found the body in a street, near the victim’s home in Mogopeng village.

“Further investigations established that the deceased had stab wounds and a murder case was immediately opened. Police then commenced with their investigations which included tracing of the suspect involved,” says provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Police believe that the suspect, Marupeng Phalane, fetched his 69-year-old father from the home of his estranged wife in Kgopo village on Tuesday night. They were travelling in Phalane’s car to a butchery in Gravellote.

"The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage but will be revealed by the ongoing police investigations," says Mojapelo.

"It appears an argument broke out between father and son, and they stopped at a farm near Gravelotte, where Phalane is accused of stabbing his father. Mampa died instantly, and his body was dragged into the vehicle and transported to his home village, where it was dumped in the street," Mojapelo explains.

The suspect later handed himself over to the police in Gravelotte and was charged with murder. The case has been postponed to November 20 for a formal bail application and further police investigations.