 

Man in court for Moses Mabhida pitch invasion

2018-04-23 17:10

Kaveel Singh

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

A 34-year-old man accused of being among a group of soccer fans who trashed Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend has portrayed himself as a meek and submissive person.

Phelelani Jojisa has been charged with pitch invasion and malicious damage to property at the world-class Durban stadium on Saturday night. He stood quietly in the dock at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday as his brief proceedings unfolded. 

Magistrate Jackie Jonck postponed the matter until Wednesday for further investigation and a bail application.

Speaking outside court, Jojisa's sister Nomaswazi said it was unfair that her brother was the only one arrested. 

"How can he be the only one when there were so many others?"

READ: Beaten Moses Mabhida stadium guard 'seriously injured, but stable'

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police had initially arrested two people but could only link Jojisa to the pitch invasion. 

"We are working round the clock and hope the public can also assist. If they can, they are urged to come through with information."

Fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars during a Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Police had to use tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the unruly fans, who could be seen hurling chairs and beating security officials. Several people were hospitalised, including a security guard. All the injured have since been discharged from hospital. 

The scenes were widely criticised on social media and those in the sporting community.


