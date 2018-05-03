 

Man in custody for Khayelitsha cop murder

2018-05-03 10:01

Mxolisi Mngadi

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A man accused of killing a policeman in Khayelitsha will remain in custody until his next court appearance on May 7, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Captain Philani Nkwalase said Lwandile Wiseman Somdaka, 32, appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on April 30, when his case was postponed for further investigation.

Somdaka was arrested at 00:00 on April 26 at his residence in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha, Nkwalase said in a statement.

"His arrest was a result of a rigorous manhunt led by the Hawks' National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime Unit, which also involved Khayelitsha detectives and Vispol (SAPS visible policing)," he said.

It was not clear how and when the police officer was killed as Nkwalase was not immediately available for comment.

Nkwalase appealed to anyone with information that could lead to more arrests in the matter to contact the investigating officer on 082 302 7114.

