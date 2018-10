What To Read Next

A man who sustained gunshot wounds and was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Grayston Drive in Sandton on Friday morning is in a stable condition.

"Our paramedics received a call at 10:55 on Friday for a shooting on Grayston bridge," Emer-G Med spokesperson Jurgens Kotze told News24 on Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene four minutes later, paramedics found the man in a critical but stable condition.

"The male had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper right arm," Kotze said.

"He had money on him at the time of the shooting, it is not clear how much, but the robbers got away with the cash," he said.

The man was transported to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The police, who were on the scene, have begun investigations.

"We have opened a case of robbery and attempted murder at the Bramley police station," Captain Grandell Meyer told News24.