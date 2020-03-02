 

Man in the dock for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Cape Town

2020-03-02 17:07

Jenna Etheridge

Petula Williams. (Facebook/Son)

Petula Williams. (Facebook/Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday morning for allegedly killing a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Clarence Petersen faced charges of murder and did not apply for bail, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He added the case was postponed for further investigation.

Petersen, 42, would remain in custody until April 24.

He was arrested last week after Petula Williams was shot and died in hospital on Wednesday night.

READ: Woman killed, another injured in 'ambush' at their Bonteheuwel home

She was gunned down in her home in Terblanche Street at around 17:30.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie previously said the woman's murder "would appear to be an assassination rather than just a random shooting" as the gunman was said to have walked into the house before shooting her in the chest and back.

The Playboyz and Hard Livings gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war and the murder is believed to be linked to it.

A witness told the Daily Voice Williams had been sitting in the yard with her young daughter on her lap at the time.

It was reported she was seven months pregnant with twin boys, but they did not survive.

Read more on:    cape town  |  gang violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAHRC launches application against Beloftebos wedding venue

7 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Nowhere to go: Refugees removed from second church in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 18:09 PM
Road name: M7 Southbound

Southbound
Pinelands 17:52 PM
Road name: Forest Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R250K richer 2020-03-01 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 