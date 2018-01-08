 

Man injured in another N2 rock-throwing incident

2018-01-08 13:45

Nompilo Kunene, The Witness

A man was injured when a rock was thrown onto his car from an overhead bridge on the N2 between Tongaat and Ballitoon Saturday night.

A man was injured when a rock was thrown onto his car from an overhead bridge on the N2 between Tongaat and Ballitoon Saturday night. (Netcare911)

Durban - Another person has fallen victim to the increasing number of freeway rock-throwing incidents on the N2.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said a man in his twenties was taken to hospital on Saturday night after he was injured when a “huge rock” was thrown onto his car from an overhead bridge on the N2 between Ballito and Tongaat.

“The police found a rock on the passenger seat which was taken in for DNA tests with hopes of being able to find the perpetrator,” said Mbhele.

This is the second incident reported of rocks being thrown from bridges onto vehicles below. Last month two siblings were killed after a huge boulder was thrown from a bridge onto the car they were travelling in. The children, from Vereeniging in Gauteng, were travelling with their father on the N2 when the incident happened, also between Tongaat and Ballito.

On Saturday, Weekend Witness reported that a Westbrook Beach woman’s car was smashed while driving on the N2 near King Shaka International Airport. Mbhele could not confirm if the incidents had happened at the same bridge but cautioned motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads, particularly when driving under bridges.

“The police have been patrolling in these areas but no one has been identified as yet. We urge anyone with any information about these incidents to report it to the police,” she said.


