 

Man involved in Limpopo farm attack arrested

2018-06-02 14:47

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Police from Vaalwater, outside Lephalale made a major breakthrough after arresting a 33-year-old man for his involvement in a farm attack in the area on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a 70-year-old farmer had been attacked by four armed suspects at the Sterkfontein farm.

He said the men attacked the farmer and had taken him to his home, where they stole various items including jewellery, four firearms, and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in the farmer's Ford Ranger.

Ngoepe said police had been notified and reacted swiftly, leading to the arrest of one of the men.

He said police recovered R8 500 in cash as well as two guns and six rounds of live ammunition on the man.

Ngoepe said the manhunt for the remaining suspects was still on and police investigations were continuing. He said the man was expected to appear in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 4.

