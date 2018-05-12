Man jumps to his death to evade arrest

A high speed chase in Port Elizabeth results in the driver jumping to his death. (Supplied by SAPS)

A man has died after jumping from a bridge onto the M4 freeway in Port Elizabeth in an attempt to evade arrest following a high-speed chase through the city on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said the police members from the Flying Squad, K9 unit and Algoa Park police were busy following up on information in the central area on Friday, when one of them noticed a suspicious Toyota Corolla.

She said when police tried to stop the vehicle, using their blue lights, the driver had sped away from the police.

Janse van Rensburg said a high-speed chase then ensued, with the driver of the Toyota trying, on various occasions, to force one of the pursuing flying squad vehicles off the road.

She said the fleeing vehicle had driven down Russel Road, and entered the freeway heading into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a barrier.

Janse van Rensburg said three men and a woman who had been in the car had jumped out and tried to run away.

"The driver attempted to evade arrest by jumping from the bridge, ultimately resulting in his death," she said.

The remaining suspects, aged between 22 and 31, were arrested and will appear in court on Monday on charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, reckless and negligent driving and attempted murder.

Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket had also been opened in relation to the driver's death.

