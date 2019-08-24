 

Man killed after bakkie crashes into river near Bethel

2019-08-24 14:48

Nicole McCain

ER24 response vehicle.

ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Scary dashcam footage shows how two trucks collide head-on in Mpumalanga

2018-10-29 10:36

Two trucks collided head-on and a third was pushed off the road from Bethel to Kriel in Mpumalanga. Dashcam footage shows the chaotic scene. WATCH.WATCH

One man has died and another was injured when a bakkie crashed into a river in Bethal on Saturday, paramedics have said.

Just after 05:30 on Saturday, emergency responders were called to the scene on the R38 where the bakkie had crashed down a bridge and become partially submerged in the river underneath. 

At the scene between Bethal and Standerton in Mpumalanga, paramedics from ER24 and Bethal Emergency Services found a man trapped inside the vehicle, who had suffered fatal injuries. The second occupant was found with moderate injuries near the bakkie.

The exact circumstances surrounding the cause of the incident are not yet known, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

Local authorities attended the scene and Fire and Rescue personnel removed the vehicle from the river. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban ­  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Arson suspected in St Francis Bay fire

2019-08-24 14:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two lucky winners scoop Daily Lotto 2019-08-23 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 