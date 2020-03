One man was killed and at least several other people were injured when a goods and passenger train collided on the tracks near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, west of Johannesburg. (Image via Twitter/@ER24EMS)

A man died after being hit by a train at Monte Vista station in Cape Town on Friday.

According to the Western Cape police, the man - said to be in his 40s - jumped on the railway line and was struck by a train.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said it was a suspected suicide.

Scott said the incident led to platform changes at Monte Vista station and residual delays of 40 to 50 minutes.



Goodwood police are investigating.