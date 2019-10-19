 

Man killed at posh Umhlanga hotel identified as top doctor

2019-10-19 11:15

Nicole McCain

Police mortuary van. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Police mortuary van. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have confirmed that the 51-year-old man stabbed to death at the Pearls Umhlanga Hotel on Thursday is Dr Melvin Naidu, according to reports.

Naidu was a top orthopaedic surgeon, whose company offered solutions for occupational health and safety for industries, according to Timeslive.

READ | Man killed at posh Umhlanga hotel in KZN

Naidu completed his post-graduate training in orthopaedics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s medical school, before obtaining further qualifications from the College of Surgeons SA.

Naidu had apparently been in his boxer shorts and sandals when he collapsed outside his hotel room door on the 13th floor, according to IOL.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Friday that a woman has been arrested and a murder case was being investigated at the Durban North police station.

The details of the incident remain sketchy.

"It is alleged that yesterday (Thursday) at 22:00, the deceased and the suspect, 31, were at a hotel in Umhlanga when an altercation ensued which was overheard by other guests who alerted the security guard. The suspect was heard screaming for help, followed by the deceased, who was also shouting for help," Gwala said.

Gwala confirmed the man was found on the floor outside his room with a stab wound in his neck.

"He was certified dead at the scene. The knife was recovered and the suspect was arrested for murder," said Gwala.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday, Gwala confirmed.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

George girl, 3, electrocuted by illegal connection

2019-10-19 10:45

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gardens 12:16 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 07:46 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-18 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 