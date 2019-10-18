 

Man killed at posh Umhlanga hotel in KZN

2019-10-18 14:17

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

A 51-year-old man has been killed in the plush Pearls Umhlanga Hotel on Thursday, according to police.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Friday that a woman has been arrested and a murder case was being investigated at the Durban North police station.

The details of the incident remain sketchy.

"It is alleged that yesterday (Thursday) at 22:00, the deceased and the suspect, 31, were at a hotel in Umhlanga when an altercation ensued which was overheard by other guests who alerted the security guard. The suspect was heard screaming for help, followed by the deceased, who was also shouting for help," Gwala said.

Gwala said the man fell on the floor outside the room. He had a stab wound in his neck.

"He was certified dead at the scene. The knife was recovered and the suspect was arrested for murder," said Gwala.

She would appear in court soon.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
