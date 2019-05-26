Man killed by an intruder at a neighbour's house

A 59-year-old man who had responded to a neighbour's request to help chase away an intruder was stabbed to death on Saturday in Tyinirha village in the Ngqamakhwe policing area, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha, said a 24-year-old suspect was arrested for murder. Manatha said it is alleged that the deceased's neighbour, a woman, went to his house to report that there was a man in her house at about 19:00.

He said the deceased then "went to the house of the woman to chase the man away". He found the man inside the house and he refused to leave.

"The suspect fatally stabbed the 59 year-old-man on his upper body. The murder was reported to Ngqamakhwe police who responded swiftly and arrested the suspect," Manatha said.

"It is not clear what the 24-year-old man was looking for. The identity of the deceased will be withheld until all his family members are officially informed of his murder."

Manatha said the suspect will appear before the Ngqamakhwe magistrate’s court on Monday where he will face a charge of murder.