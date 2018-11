Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a male pilot died in a glider crash near the Gariepdam aviation field in Smithfield in the Free State on Monday afternoon.

The 60-year-old man, who cannot be named, had been visiting Gariepdam from the United Kingdom.

"It is alleged that the deceased was [flying] around Gariepdam area when he crashed, and we are not sure of the reason behind the accident," police sergeant Yanga Ngcukana said in a statement on Monday.

Cluster commander of Smithfield, Colonel Ngoma Guma, sent condolences to the family of the deceased.