 

Man killed in multiple car collision involving truck

2018-02-17 17:48

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Supplied by ER24)

(Supplied by ER24)

Johannesburg - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed this morning following a collision between two light motor vehicles and a truck at the N12 and R24 split in Edenvale on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find one of the light motor vehicles on the grassy island between the N12 and R24.

“The truck and second light motor vehicle were found parked some distance away,” he said.

Meiring said on closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, lying trapped inside the one light motor vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.”

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead at the scene,” he said.

Meiring said the driver of the truck was assessed and found to have sustained only minor injuries.

“The man was treated for his injuries and was thereafter transported to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Meiring said the driver of the second light motor vehicle was taken into custody of the local authorities.

