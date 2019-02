A man has died and three others were injured following a shooting outside a pub in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at 03:00, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24.

Mbele said the group of men allegedly had an argument before the shooting. They were rushed to hospital and one died on arrival, she said.

"Three firearms were seized and were sent for ballistic [testing]. Police are investigating cases of murder and three attempted murder,s" she said.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ: 2 KZN cops charged with murder after shooting 'wrong man'