Man killed, two others wounded in Cape Town drive-by shooting

What To Read Next

A 20-year-old man has been shot dead in an apparent drive-by shooting in Lentegeur, Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Two other men, aged 20 and 24, were shot and wounded during the incident, said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

She said the shooting occurred at about 05:15 on Marigold Street in Lentegeur.

Read: Man killed in early morning drive-by shooting in Cape Town

"According to information, the victims were seating in front of [a] house when an unknown VW Golf stopped and started to shoot at the victims," she said.

Rwexana said the injured men were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

"Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book."

She added that cases of murder and attempted murder were under investigation.