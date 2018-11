A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, seemingly while trying to stop a fight at a traditional ceremony.

According to a police statement, a group of boys allegedly fought at Mahliwane Locality, Gwadana Village, Dutywa, near King William’s Town on Friday night.

The man was fatally stabbed at the homestead where the traditional ceremony was hosted at around 01:00 on Saturday.

"It is not clear at this point if the deceased was stopping the fight of the boys," spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"Traditional ceremonies are supposed to be reported to police stations so that they can be policed.

"The ceremony in question was never reported to Dutywa Police. Butterworth Cluster Police are appealing to all the people who will be hosting the traditional ceremonies to report them to their police stations."

According to Manatha, traditional ceremonies are supposed stop at 17:00 to avoid crimes such as murder, rape and robbery.

"The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all his relatives are officially informed of his murder. Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Dutywa Police," Manatha said.

