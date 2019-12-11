 

Man kills wife, child then turns gun on himself

2019-12-11 21:49

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Eastern Cape man has shot and killed his wife and stepson before turning the gun on himself.

The man killed his wife, 35, and stepson, 14, at their home in Manzana, Ngcobo, on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.

The 36-year-old then turned the gun on himself and died at the scene.

The area's cluster commander, Brigadier Mirriam Nkombisa, expressed her shock and sent her condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

"The community is once again urged to seek professional assistance when they are experiencing personnel challenges and help each other if they notice any signs of depression. Help is a call away," said Nkombisa.

On Tuesday, a Limpopo man killed his wife and stepdaughter and later drove his car into a truck.

The 37-year-old killed Thandi Mathebula, 39, and 17-year-old Sharon on Tuesday in their house in Bela.

Their bodies were found inside the couple's house by the police who had been alerted by neighbours. 

Mathebula and her daughter were strangled to death.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mamelodi informal settlement residents hit by floods will be relocated - Makhura

2019-12-11 20:46

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 19:48 PM
Road name: N12

Kommetjie 19:18 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Wednesday 2019-12-11 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 