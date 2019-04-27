Man knifed to death after argument in Elliotdale salon

An argument inside an Elliotdale salon resulted in the murder when a 23-year-old man was knifed to death, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

A 30-year-old suspect has since been traced and arrested, spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha has confirmed.

The two had been at the salon on Friday night when a quarrel broke out, the nature of which police are yet to determine.

“The [younger] man was stabbed in his upper body. He was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away,” Manatha said.

The alleged knifeman is in police custody and is expected in the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.