 

Man leads police to murdered girlfriend's body in pit toilet

2018-01-28 08:01

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth – A man from Mndundu Village, in Willowvale, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend after he led police to her body on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, captain Jackson Manatha, said the 33-year-old man's girlfriend, also 33, had been reported missing earlier in January.

Manatha said the man was the last person to be seen with the woman, when they left a tavern together on the January 2.

"Police looked for her all over but she could not be found. Willowvale Police Detectives then questioned the suspect who co-operated with them," he said.

Manatha said the man had then led the police to a pit toilet where the body of the woman was discovered.

"It is believed that the deceased was strangled before being dumped in the pit toilet," he said.

He said the identity of the woman would only be made known once all her relatives had been officially informed of her murder.

Manatha said the man would appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday January 29 2018.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guard airlifted to hospital after cash-in-transit heist

2018-01-28 06:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 18:14 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Strand 17:42 PM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 