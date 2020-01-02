Man linked to family massacre in KZN arrested - police

A KwaZulu-Natal man linked to the murder of six people, five of whom were part of the same family, has been arrested, the police said on Thursday.



The 29-year-old suspect, whom the police have not yet named, was arrested on December 20 by Organised Crime Unit detectives after he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She added preliminary investigations showed the vehicle was hijacked in the Marianhill area in December 2016. The driver had been shot and wounded at the time.

"[The suspect] appeared in the Hammarsdale Magistrate's Court on December 23, 2019, for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. He was remanded."

Gwala said detectives had linked him to the murders on December 11, when father Mvumo Msomi, his son, Dumisani, daughters Philisiwe and Celiwe, and their cousin, Dumisani Ntuli, were shot and killed at their home in Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga.

Their neighbour, Bongani Ndlovu, was also murdered during the incident, while a three-year-old sustained injuries.

"The suspect will be profiled to check if he is linked to the Mariannhill carjacking and attempted murder as well as other serious cases," she added.

During the shooting, a shotgun and 9mm pistol were used.

The man will return to court on January 9 for a formal bail application.