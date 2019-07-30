Man locked in boot for hours

A Pietermaritzburg businessman who was hijacked at the weekend had to listen as his captors debated whether to kill him or not.

At one stage, he said: “They had a gun pressed against the back of my head. In that moment, all I could do was wait for them to pull the trigger.”

Three armed men had pounced on Nkosi Duma (34) while he was parked on Milner Road in Scottsville after a stop-off at the Sidewalk Centre before taking him on a terrifying 23 km ride to Cato Ridge.

Nkosi said he had been scrolling through his cell phone, before locking the doors, when the gunmen forced themselves into his Audi A4. “I was still in shock when the first guy snatched the key. One of them pointed a gun at me and told me to move to the backseat before they drove off with me,” he said.

Nkosi said he had his head pushed down into the rear footwell with a gun digging into his skin.

“Each bump and sharp turn the car took, the gun hurt me more. They kept asking me where the vehicle’s tracking device was,” Nkosi said.

After driving with him for over 30 minutes, Nkosi said the men stopped in a secluded area, where he was tied up and assaulted.

There the assailants searched through his belongings. “They searched through my wallet and found my personal and business bank cards. I tried to remain calm and begged them to take the car and let me go, but one of them kept insisting that I must be killed,” he said.

After surrendering his bank cards’ pin codes, Nkosi was bundled into the boot and the assailants drove around with him for about three hours.

While in the boot and struggling to breathe, Nkosi said he heard one of the hijackers speaking on the phone asking, “What should we do with him?”

Nkosi said the car ran out of fuel and the assailants had to stop at a petrol station. The hijackers blasted out loud music, blocking Nkosi’s cries for help.

They then drove to a deserted site in the bushes near Value Logistics in Cato Ridge where they tied Nkosi to a tree.

“I must have said every prayer under the sun,” he said.

After the hijackers left, Nkosi said he managed to untie himself, saw headlights through the bushes, and ran until he reached Value Logistics where he said he was helped by an on-duty security guard.

“A taxi driver who was at Value Logistics to fetch night staff gave me a lift and left me at the Cato Ridge fuel station where I got a lift from a good Samaritan who drove me to Mountain Rise police station. I’m just happy I’m alive. I don’t care about the car. The worst part was hearing these people deciding on whether or not I should live. I don’t think I’ll ever get that conversation out of my head.”