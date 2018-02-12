 

Man mauled to death by lions 'might have been a poacher'

2018-02-12 17:34

Jan Bornman

(iStock)

(iStock)

Polokwane – Limpopo police believe the man who was man mauled to death by lions near Hoedspruit, outside Phalaborwa, over the weekend, might have been a poacher.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe initially said the deceased was a 46-year-old employee of the private nature reserve where the incident occurred. They said he was attacked after the tractor he had been driving became stuck and he ended up walking for a few metres back to the compound.

However, the employee has since been found.

After further investigation, police found a hunting rifle in the vicinity of the attack, which has led them to believe that the man who had been killed might have been a poacher instead.

Ngoepe said police in Hoedspruit have subsequently opened an inquest docket for further investigation.

He has appealed for anyone who can assist with the identification of the deceased to contact Hoedspruit police.

"The process of identifying the deceased has already commenced and it might be made possible by the fact that his head is amongst the remains that were found at the scene," Ngoepe said

Investigations were continuing.

Read more on:    animals  |  poaching

