 

Man officially charged with Samwu leader's murder

2019-12-31 15:59

Ntwaagae Seleka

Magistrates Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Ronald Mani, the SA Municipal Workers' Union's deputy secretary in Limpopo, has been officially charged in court.

Thabo Sibandze, 27, a Swazi national, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo praised the team of investigators for ensuring that Sibandze was officially charged with murder in court.

"The deceased was shot several times on January 30, 2019 at a local liquor outlet in Thohoyandou and died at the scene," Mojapelo said.

Following Mani's murder, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba assembled a high-level team, led by deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Major General Samuel Manala, to track down the killer.

INFOGRAPHIC | Crime stats 2019 by province

Sibandze was initially arrested for intimidation on March 1, 2019 in Vosloorus.

He was also charged under the Immigration Act because he did not possess the necessary documents to be in the country, Mojapelo said.

The intimidation charge relates to alleged intimidating calls which a councillor received.

Ledwaba commended the officers for their work.

Sibandze will appear again in court on February 28, 2020.

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
