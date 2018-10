A 27-year-old man who doused his girlfriend in petrol and set her alight was arrested on Tuesday night in Mokopane, Limpopo.

The man is accused of setting his girlfriend, Viwe Dalingozi, on fire after pouring petrol on her at Fashion Lofts, a block of flats on corner Pritchard and Delvers Street, on October 26 in the early hours of the morning, spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The suspect had an argument with his girlfriend and poured [petrol on her] while she was sleeping on the bed.

"Her flat was also burnt, and firefighters extinguished the fire," he added.

Dalingozi, 31, was taken to hospital by an ambulance but later succumbed to her wounds and died.

The man, who had been on the run when he was arrested, will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of arson and murder.

"We would like to thank community members for being our eyes and ears in the fight against crime. Working together between the police and the community yield positive results," Mbele said.