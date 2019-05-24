Man presses genitals against female bus driver's compartment window

Western Cape police are investigating a case of sexual assault after a man pressed his genitals against a Cape Town bus driver's compartment window and shouted vulgarities at her.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said Milnerton's family violence, child protection and sexual assault unit were investigating the incident.

Leah Eckles, spokesperson for employer Kidrogen, on Thursday said: "The whole ordeal was so horrific, and the driver is so disturbed by what had transpired that she has been put off from work indefinitely for the purposes of receiving counselling."

Kidrogen is one of MyCiTi's operating companies and in this case, the empty bus was passing Marine Circle in the Blouberg/Table View area, north of the Cape Town CBD.

Eckles said that at around 07:30 last Sunday, two men boarded the bus and immediately "started terrorising the bus driver".

One of them managed to get his hands on the bus's main switch and switched the bus off.

"He then unbuttoned his trousers and pushed his genitals up against the driver's cab window whilst trying to force the cab door open so that he could get to the driver," said Eckles.

"The passenger was calling out for the driver to do all sorts of vulgar things with his genitals."

Eckles said that according to the bus driver, the other man lit a cigarette, watched, and seemed to be acting as a lookout.

The bus driver managed to escape through the driver's door on the right-hand side of the bus and ran for help at a nearby petrol station.

The matter was reported at the Table View police station.

'I am shocked by the incident'

The City of Cape Town said it had received a report and was finding out if there was video footage that could help police with their investigation.

"I am shocked by the incident that was officially reported to the City [on Thursday]," said Felicity Purchase, the City's mayoral committee member for transport, confirming the details relayed by Kidrogen.

Kidrogen CEO Andile Peter expressed concern over the incident which came as the company recovered from a period in which buses were torched and stoned, and stations vandalised over a labour dispute.

"However, this monster has the ability to dig deep fast and it has the potential to leave a lasting impression on its victims."

"As much as the public is dependent on the bus service and our bus drivers to get them from point A to point B, we too are dependent on the public to create an environment where drivers can operate optimally".

He called on commuters to be more vigilant than usual.

"Kidrogen is committed to eradicating these perverse acts and intend on pursuing the culprits to the very end, no matter the cost."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter