 

Man questioned for kidnapping, rape and murder of 8-year-old Mpumalanga girl

2018-06-24 21:30

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

A man has been detained by police for questioning over the rape and murder of 8-year-old Mpumalanga school girl Nokubonga Nonyane, provincial spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Sunday afternoon.

"We are questioning the suspect as we speak," said Hlathi.

Hlathi said that when the girl went missing, a search was launched and an appeal for information on her whereabouts circulated.

However, she was not found alive. Her body was found a few days later near Hazyview.

Angry residents torched two properties belonging to a landlord who was renting to the person suspected of her rape and murder, according to the Daily Sun

Hlathi said that if the person they are questioning is charged, he is likely to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of murder and rape.

