 

Man raising funds to thank train 'hero' who helped tackle armed robbers

2019-06-23 07:47

Jenna Etheridge

Lorenzo Anthony and Gareth Lundt at the Cape Town train station after making a citizen's arrest. (Supplied)

A man who was recently targeted by armed robbers on a train in Cape Town is raising funds to thank his "hero" for stepping in to help tackle and arrest one of them.

Gareth Lundt, 24, explained that he created the campaign to show his appreciation for Lorenzo Anthony's "selfless act of bravery". 

"Lorenzo could have stayed backed and done nothing and could have let the assailants get away, however, he chose to help which I am thankful for," he said.

The goal was to raise R10 000.

"Funds will be given as a gift of appreciation to Lorenzo to use at his own will, for him and his family."

Lundt had been travelling to his call centre job in town earlier this month when two young men approached him with a gun and demanded his phone.

Bad feeling

Anthony, 44, who assembles and delivers furniture for a living, previously told News24 that he got a bad feeling because he saw Lundt at the door between the carriages.

"He was basically in a difficult spot. It wasn't going to come out good for him. That's why I reacted."

Anthony said he walked up to them and asked what was going on. The one robber claimed he did not have a gun but Lundt insisted he did and pointed to it tucked behind his back.

"I said, 'Mr, just give me the gun.' He said 'no' and put his hand behind his back and reached for the gun."

Anthony, who describes himself as "quite a biggish guy", said he was focused in the moment and channelled his martial arts skills "from his younger years".

"I wrapped my arms around him and held him tight so he couldn't really move his arms. Luckily, I got hold of the gun."

Anthony said it was only afterward that the shock and relief rushed in at not being shot.

Anthony and Lundt held onto the one attacker until the train stopped at Cape Town central.

"He was apologising, saying: 'Please forgive me.' I said, 'I do forgive you, but I am taking you to jail now,'" said Lundt.

He added that after unsuccessfully shouting at authorities on the platform to help them, he and Anthony "hand-delivered" the robber to the police at the station.

Anthony said he was just someone who tried to do the right thing. 

Lundt praised Anthony for assisting him.

"It could have been way worse. I was expecting to get shot. I can't thank Lorenzo enough. If a petrol attendant can get money... Lorenzo's help, it’s priceless to be honest."

