A Cape Town man was shot while viewing cars in Belville South.

According to internal police communication the victim was identified as Cape Town security boss Nafiz Modack.

It has however emerged that the victim was not Modack and may have been a body double.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said that the Western Cape police had no record of such an incident.

In a whatsapp message from Modack's number that News24 has seen, he confirms that he is still alive.

The man was shot dead when three armed men approached him at the auction. He was struck in the head and the chest.

A second person was wounded after a bullet hit the person in the thigh.