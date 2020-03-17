 

Man sentenced to life for raping daughter for 7 years, abusing her younger siblings

2020-03-17 19:37

Chantall Presence

A man was sentenced for repeatedly raping his daughter.

A man was sentenced for repeatedly raping his daughter.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A father was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter for seven years while knowing he was HIV positive.

He was also handed hefty sentences for physically abusing his two other children and beating a woman, who tried to intervene, during a public assault on one of the minors.

The man, 46, from the Breede River Valley in the Western Cape cannot be named to protect the identities of his children who in court papers are only known as "R", "S", and "T".

"The court does not find any substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the count of rape because the accused raped R repeatedly, knowing she is his biological child in his care and while he knew he was HIV positive," the written judgment said.

HIV positive

The court found the fact that the man knew he had been HIV positive since 2011 was an aggravating factor.

In a victim impact report, R, 13, said she was raped and severely beaten by her father from the age of six and that he had threatened to mutilate her and sell her body parts.

"She expressed feelings of anger, fear, shame and guilt," the report read.

The girl is quoted as saying: "Abuse is already in my blood, I'm used to it."

The rapist was also sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment for abusing the teen. This will run concurrently with his sentences of eight and four years on the two other child abuse charges as well as a six-year sentence for the pointing of a firearm.

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Murdered Cape Town teen killed by robbers came home to collect robes for church service - MEC

16 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Chief Justice to address the impact of the coronavirus on the courts
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wynberg (Cape Town) 19:11 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

Cape Town 17:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-14 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 