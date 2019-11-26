Man seriously injured after falling 10 metres off a wall in Camps Bay

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured on Monday afternoon when he fell approximately 10 metres off a wall in Bali Bay in Camps Bay.

ER24 paramedics, Community Medics, NSRI and the Western Cape EMS Rescue arrived on the scene shortly after 12:00 to find the man lying at the bottom of the wall.

Medics made their way down to the patient and assessed him, finding that he had sustained a serious injury to his leg.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication.

The Western Cape EMS Rescue set up a rope-rescue system to hoist the man to the roadside. Once complete, the man was transported to New Somerset Provincial Hospital for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.