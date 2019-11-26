 

Man seriously injured after falling 10 metres off a wall in Camps Bay

2019-11-26 07:23

Riaan Grobler

ER24 response vehicle.

ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured on Monday afternoon when he fell approximately 10 metres off a wall in Bali Bay in Camps Bay.

ER24 paramedics, Community Medics, NSRI and the Western Cape EMS Rescue arrived on the scene shortly after 12:00 to find the man lying at the bottom of the wall.

Medics made their way down to the patient and assessed him, finding that he had sustained a serious injury to his leg.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication. 

The Western Cape EMS Rescue set up a rope-rescue system to hoist the man to the roadside. Once complete, the man was transported to New Somerset Provincial Hospital for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

Read more on:    er24  |  camps bay  |  accident
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane vs Baloyi: Court case over COO axing to commence on Tuesday

2019-11-26 07:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Snakes on a plane? No snake in a drain at King Shaka airport
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:27 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Dunoon 08:21 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for three Daily Lotto players 2019-11-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 