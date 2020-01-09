 

Man seriously injured after falling one storey at Cape Town factory

2020-01-09 19:41

Sesona Ngqakamba

er24. (File photo; Supplied)

A man has been seriously injured after falling at a factory in Salt River, Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

According to ER24 the man fell one storey at the factory. When ER24 paramedics and the Western Cape Metro Rescue arrived on the scene at around 10:00, he was found lying on the floor inside an enclosed space.

"Medics made their way to the patient and found that he had sustained injuries to his pelvis and shoulder, leaving him in a serious condition," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring added the circumstances surrounding the fall were not yet known.

Rope rescue techniques were used to get him out of the enclosed space he had fallen into. He was then treated and given medication to relieve pain.

The man was then transported to Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital for further care.

