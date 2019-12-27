 

Man seriously injured after his car collides with truck in Vereeniging

2019-12-27 19:16
A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured this morning when his light motor vehicle collided with a truck on the R59 near the R42 split in Vereeniging.

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured this morning when his light motor vehicle collided with a truck on the R59 near the R42 split in Vereeniging. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured on Friday morning when his car collided with a truck on the R59 near the R42 split in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics came across the accident at 06:10 when they were returning to their branch.

Medics found a truck parked on the side of the road, while a light motor vehicle was found further away in the field.

A 29-year-old man was found lying inside the light motor vehicle.

Medics carefully removed the man from the vehicle and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with pain relief medication before he was transported to Sebokeng Provincial Hospital for further care.

The driver of the truck escaped injury.

Further details were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Meghan Cremer murder: Accused denied bail

2019-12-27 18:32

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 16:17 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Dunoon 06:21 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus results 5 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 