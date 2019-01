A man who shot and injured two men in Lenasia on Wednesday afternoon died after turning the gun on himself, according to police.

The incident occurred on Larkspure Avenue, Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

The man died on the scene while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital.

"At the moment, we do not know what caused the shooting," Makhubele said.

A case of attempted murder and inquest were being investigated.

No arrests have been made, he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter