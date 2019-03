A woman is recovering in hospital after a man shot her in the face while she was in her car outside Fourways Life Hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Her condition is unclear.

Police suspect that the man was her boyfriend.

"A woman was approached by a man on the corner Cedar Road and Cedar Avenue West. He then opened fire on her and left the scene," Captain Mavela Masondo told News 24 on Tuesday.

The man was found dead in a Range Rover, a few kilometres from the crime scene.

Police believe suspect that he killed himself.

"We have opened an inquest and are [also] investigating a case of attempted murder," Masondo added.

UPDATE LIFE FOURWAYS SHOOTING : ALLEGEDLY HUSBAND SHOT WIFE, FLED SCENE, SAPS & JMPD THEN CORNERED HIM, HE THEN SHOT HIMSELF DEAD. pic.twitter.com/EKHeAJEyDA — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) March 19, 2019

SHOOTING : LIFE HOSPITAL. FOURWAYS. CEDAR RD. FOURWAYS. JHB. GP. FEMALE SHOT IN THE FACE BY MALE PERP. AWAIT UPDATE — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) March 19, 2019

